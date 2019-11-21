Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten
TCL 32S327 32" 120Hz Smart Roku LED HDTV
$125 $150
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's offered by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "XP25" to get this price.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32S327
  • Code "XP25"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
