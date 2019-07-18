New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
TCL 32" 720p LED Roku Smart TV
$118 $138
free shipping

Walmart offers the TCL 32" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for $118 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and $12 less than the buying a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
LED 720p 32" Flat Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register