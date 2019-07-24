- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $129.99. Coupon code "XP19" cuts it to $110.49. That's $8 under last month's mention of a similar model and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as both the lowest price we could find and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $199.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $197.97. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and $22 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299. That's $99 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen for this TV. (It's also a good price for a 58" smart TV in general.) Buy Now
BuyDig offers the open-box Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $699 with free shipping. That's $170 under last month's mention of a factory-sealed unit and is the lowest price we've seen for this TV overall. (It's $600 less than factory-sealed units cost now.) Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Discount Ramps via Rakuten offers the Rage Powersports 43" Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Rack Storage Bag for $14.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BrownBearTech via Rakten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in White for $159.99. Coupon code "BBT20" cuts that to $139.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register