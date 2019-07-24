New
TCL 32" 720p LED Roku Smart TV
$110 $130
free shipping

Today only, Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $129.99. Coupon code "XP19" cuts it to $110.49. That's $8 under last month's mention of a similar model and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now

Features
  • Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • dual-band WiFi
  Code "XP19"
