TCL 32" 720p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$81 $138
free shipping

All-time low by $37. Most stores charge $118 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
  • Add to cart to drop the price to $80.74
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 32S321
1 comment
thedog64
Lot of negative feedback.
Many TV's received damaged
6 hr 28 min ago