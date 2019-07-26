New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
TCL 32" 60Hz 720p Roku Smart LED HDTV
$130 $200
free shipping

Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the TCL 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Roku Smart Television for the in-cart price of $129.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.93 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you use the points, that's $2 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22. Deal ends July 25. Buy Now

Features
  • Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • dual-band WiFi
  • Model: 32S325
  • Expires 7/26/2019
