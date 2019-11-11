eBay · 1 hr ago
T90 2-in-1 Smartwatch with Wireless Earbuds
$40 $49
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Goodgoods184 via eBay.
  • This item ships from Singapore and may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • in Blue and Silver
  • True Wireless Stereo earbuds (TWS)
  • up to 3 hours of usage on a single charge
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • HD TFT color display
