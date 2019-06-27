Walmart · 22 hrs ago
T-Fal Thermo-Spot Non-Stick 20-Piece Cookware Set
$60 $80
free shipping
Walmart offers the T-Fal Thermo-Spot Non-Stick 20-Piece Cookware Set in Red or Grey for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 8" & 10.5" fry pans
  • 10.25" square griddle
  • 5-qt. covered jumbo cooker
  • 5-qt. covered dutch oven
  • 1-, 2-, & 3-qt. covered saucepans
  • 9x12.5" cookie sheet
  • 5 nylon tools
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 51 min ago
