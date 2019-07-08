New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal Stackables 10-Piece Titanium Non-Stick Cookware Set
$60 $200
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal Stackables 10-Piece Titanium Non-Stick Cookware Set for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Deal ends July 7. Buy Now
Features
  • 1-quart saucepan and fridge lid
  • 2-quart saucepan and fridge lid, glass lid
  • 4.2-quart Dutch oven and glass lid
  • 12" fry pan
  • 10" deep sauté pan and glass lid
  • these pieces are dishwasher-safe and nest together for compact storage
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's T-Fal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register