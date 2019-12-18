Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 47 mins ago
T-Fal Stackables 10-Piece Titanium Non-Stick Cookware Set
$40 $200
free shipping

That's $20 under our July mention and a savings of $35. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 1-quart saucepan and fridge lid
  • 2-quart saucepan and fridge lid, glass lid
  • 4.2-quart Dutch oven and glass lid
  • 12" fry pan
  • 10" deep sauté pan and glass lid
  • these pieces are dishwasher-safe and nest together for compact storage
  • Expires 12/18/2019
    Published 47 min ago
