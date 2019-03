Today only, Macy's offers the T-Fal HeatMaster Sapphire-Infused Non-Stick 10" Fry Pan for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate for a final price of. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although it was $2 less in November. It's oven safe to 350°.