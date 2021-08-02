T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker w/ Lid for $24
Macy's · 23 mins ago
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker w/ Lid
$24 $90
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "BTS" to take $66 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Red or Champagne.
  • Pad your order to $25 to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
  • oven safe to 350° F
  • safe for all cooktops
  • dishwasher safe
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
