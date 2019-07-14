New
Macy's · 46 mins ago
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker
$10 after rebate $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention of a shipped unit and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Rebate ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
  • oven-safe to 350°F
  • aluminum base
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/14/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's T-Fal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register