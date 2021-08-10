T-Fal Culinaire 4-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $16
Macy's · 50 mins ago
T-Fal Culinaire 4-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
$16 $80
free shipping w/ $25

That's $64 off and a buck less than you'd pay for the griddle alone at Walmart. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • 8" fry pan
  • 10.25" griddle
  • 1-qt. saucepan w/ lid
  • Expires 8/16/2021
    Published 50 min ago
