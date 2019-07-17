New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
$60 $180
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Cookware Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • one 5-quart covered Dutch oven
  • one 8" fry pan
  • one 12" covered fry pan
  • one 10" square griddle
  • one 1-quart covered saucepan
  • one 2-quart covered saucepan
  • one 3-quart covered saucepan
  • slotted spoon
  • slotted turner
  • spoon
  • turner
  • Expires 7/17/2019
    Published 56 min ago
