Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Cookware Set
$70 $180
free shipping

It's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 5-quart covered Dutch oven
  • 8" fry pan
  • 12" covered fry pan
  • 10" square griddle
  • 1-, 2-, and 3-quart covered saucepans
  • slotted spoon, slotted turner, spoon, and turner
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
