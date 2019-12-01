Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $2 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a similar set by $16. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to get this deal.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 8", 9.5", and 12" skillets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's T-Fal
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register