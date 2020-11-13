Use the $12 mail-in rebate to drop the price to $37 off list and the best price we've seen. (It's as low as last Black Friday.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- 8", 9.5", and 12" pans
- dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350°F
-
Expires 11/16/2020
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Target
- oven save to 500°F
- heat indicator turns solid red when pans are preheated
- pasta fork, spoon, slotted turner, 5-qt. dutch oven w/ lid, 2-qt. saucepan w/ lid, 1-qt. saucepan w/ lid, 3.5-qt. saute pan w/ lid, 10.5" fry pan, and 8.5" fry pan
Add something new to your kitchen and save some cash while you're at it. Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for rebate information.
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $2 under our mention from last month, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- nonstick interior coating
- tempered glass lid with steam vent
- Model: SDNA019
It's $90 off list and the best price we've seen in two years. Buy Now at Macy's
- Plus, get a T-Fal Nonstick 10" x 15" Roaster w/ Rack for $14.99 with purchase. (It normally costs $50. Add the cookware set to cart and scroll down to current offers to get the roasting pan.)
- Available in Stainless Steel or Black Nonstick.
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
- 5-quart stockpot with lid
- 9.5" sauté pan with lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- Large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
Shop thousands of discounted items (there are more than 43,000 items discounted 50% off or more), including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
Save on fragrances from Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Narciso Rodriguez For Her 1-oz. Eau De Toilette Spray for $34.80 (low by $12).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- If you're shopping outside of this sale, use coupn "SALE" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select items.
Save on over 350 styles (most of which are at least 60% off) from puffer coats, bomber jackets, parkas, overcoats, raincoats, and more from brands including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Michael Kors, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and others. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Madison Luxury Italian Modern-Fit Overcoat for $147.99 ($347 off).
- All but one item qualifies for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $10.95 for orders under $25.
Sign In or Register