Macy's · 38 mins ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's the best deal we've seen and $12 less than you'd pay for a similar T-Fal set elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • In-store pickup dodges the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • You can also pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 8", 9.5", and 12" pans
  • dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350°F
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
