New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set
$10 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a similar set by $10.) Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now

Features
  • 8", 9.5", and 12" skillets
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's T-Fal
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register