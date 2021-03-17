New
Macy's · 28 mins ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set
$25 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SPRING" for a savings of $5 (15% off), making it the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Black.
  • dishwasher safe
  • oven-safe to 350°
  • comfort grip handles
  • includes 8", 9.5", & 12" skillets
  • Code "SPRING"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
