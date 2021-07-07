T-Fal 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set for $15
Macy's · 42 mins ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set
$15 $45
free shipping w/ $25

That's $11 below our mention from March and $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • includes 8", 9.5", and 12" skillets
  • comfort grip handles
  • oven save up to 350°
