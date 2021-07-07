T-Fal 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set for $15

That's $11 below our mention from March and $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- includes 8", 9.5", and 12" skillets
- comfort grip handles
- oven save up to 350°
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Thanks to coupon code "KITCHEN20", that's $38 off list and beats Wayfair's price by $8. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping fee.
- constructed of commercial strength steel
- 19.8" x 20" x 2" base
- 8 adjustable wire dividers (4 each of 9.5" x 8.5" and 9.5" x 6.3")
- heavy-duty precision slide system
- holds up to 50 lbs.
- Model: TBFC-2208
It's $90 under list and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel w/ glass lids
- includes 1.5-qt. saucepan with lid, 2.5-qt. saucepan with lid, 5-qt. stockpot with lid, 9.5" sauté pan with lid, 8" fry pan, flower steamer, large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Apply coupon code "50377WAK" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leidawn Store via Amazon.
- includes lid, slotted turner, ladle, spatula, skimmer, solid spoon, slotted spoon, egg whisk, and pasta server
Apply coupon code "GEWPAXGM" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in WYJA02-025SM34.
- Sold by Wang Yuan Ji Us via Amazon.
- rust-resistant
- round bottom
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles and home good specials throughout the site. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $269 ($230 off).
Sign In or Register