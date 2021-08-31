T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set for $15
T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$15
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
  • oven safe up to 350°
  • comfort-grip handles
  • includes 8", 9.5", & 12" skillets
  • Expires 9/7/2021
