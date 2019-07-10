New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$10 $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our December mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set today.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 8", 10.5", and 12" pans
  • dishwasher-safe
  • oven-safe to 350°F
  • Expires 7/10/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
