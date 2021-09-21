exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
$2,382 $3,599
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
It's $5,617 under the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 7" length
- latch clasp
- 50 round diamonds
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/29/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
Proozy · 4 days ago
Calvin Klein Opulent Ring
$5 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN915AM-5+FS-FS" for a total of $110 off the list price. Plus, the same code bags free shipping, an additional savings of $7.95. Buy Now at Proozy
Features
- stainless steel
- glass stone
New
Blue Nile · 1 hr ago
Blue Nile Jewelry Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Apply code "BN2021" to save on over 1,700 items. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/8-TCW Diamond Zig-Zag Stackable Ring in 14K Yellow Gold for $252 ($168 off).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
New
Proozy · 42 mins ago
Calvin Klein Women's Precious Ring 2-Pack
$7 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN921AM-7-FS" to save $133 off the list price and bag free shipping ($7.95 savings). Buy Now at Proozy
Features
- 4mm thickness
- stainless steel
Sign In or Register