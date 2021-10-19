New
Szul · 20 mins ago
From $110
free shipping
Shop select pendants, rings, and earrings marked up to 87% off. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/4-TCW 3-Stone Diamond Pendant for $109.98 ($239 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/23/2021
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Fossil · 5 days ago
Fossil Outlet Sale
Up to 70% off + extra $10 off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop jewelry from $12, sunglasses from $20, bags from $39, watches from $49, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SRR6G7" for an additional $10 off orders over $50. Shop Now at Fossil
Tips
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I ordered a leather bag and wallet for $100 less than the list price of the purse alone!"
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's 1/10-tcw Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings
$30 $200
free shipping
It's $20 under last year's Cyber Monday mention and a savings of $170 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- sterling silver settings
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Teamoy Mini Jewelry Travel Case
$15 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Save a buck off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Teal or Misty Rose at this price.
- Sold by Damero INC via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this case for travel. It's big enough to fit all the essentials but compact enough that it doesn't take up too much space."
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via sub & save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register