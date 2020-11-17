exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Up to 90% off + extra 10% off
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply code "DNEWS10" to save an additional 10% off already discounted prices and get a sweeter deal than we saw in our July mention. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/2-TCW Princess Diamond Solitaire Ring in 14K Yellow Gold for $394.20 ($905 off).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
eBay · 2 days ago
Swarovski Jewelry at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 140 necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- pictured is the Swarovski Rhodium Plated Dragon Necklace for $30 ($69 off)
Zales · 5 days ago
Zales Stocking Stuffers
$30 $119
free shipping
Shop necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets priced at 75% off. Buy Now at Zales
eBay · 1 day ago
Nuragold at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on over 2,000 items including bracelets, necklaces, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is a hand which holds the Cuban Chain Link Pendant Necklace Bracelet in 10K Yellow Gold from $64.99 (70% off)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Pompeii3 Jewelry at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
exclusive
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul 1-Carat Diamond Pendant and Earring Set in 14K White Gold
$499 $1,149
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
That's a savings of $650 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- each diamond weighs approximately 1/3 carat
- 18" 14K white gold chain
