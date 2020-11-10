New
Szul · 42 mins ago
Items for $11.11
free shipping
Save on a selection of earrings, necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Buy Now at Szul
- Pictured are the Double Row Sparkle Dust Hoop Earrings for $11.11 ($118 off list).
Expires 11/11/2020
Ends Today
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Kohl's Black Friday Jewelry Deals
up to 75% off + extra 20% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of sparkly things for yourself or a loved one. Coupon codes "SHINE20" and "SHOP20" stack to garner extra discounts. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. It can be redeemed in-store or online from November 11 through 19.
- Pictured are the Sterling Silver Amber Teardrop Earrings for $20 ($100 off).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Yiyifu Pendant Cross Necklace
from $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "ECSFLFY3" for a savings of at least $10, a discount of 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Sold by Silver deer via Amazon.
Features
- pendant is 53mm long and 30mm wide
- approximately 21.6" chain length
- stainless steel construction
eBay · 3 wks ago
Pompeii3 Jewelry at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
New
Win Pearl · 1 hr ago
15mm Natural Tiger Eye Elastic Bracelet
$12 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- measures 7" in length
- stretchable
- 14.5mm tiger eye beads
- Model: br-te1
exclusive
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul 1.5-tcw Diamond Solitaire Earrings
$988 $2,249
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Save $4,011 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold setting
exclusive
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul 1-Carat Diamond Pendant and Earring Set in 14K White Gold
$499 $1,149
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
That's a savings of $650 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- each diamond weighs approximately 1/3 carat
- 18" 14K white gold chain
