Szul May Mega Sale: 65% to 90% off + extra 12% off

Szul · 30 mins ago
65% to 90% off + extra 12% off
free shipping
Coupon code "MAY12" takes an extra 12% off jewelry already marked 65% to 90% off. Shop over 740 discounted items, including rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the 1/2-tcw Diamond Climber Earrings for $395.12 after coupon ($904 off).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Groupon · 6 days ago
Mother's Day Swarovski Crystal Heart Bracelet
$7 $69
$5 shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- Sold by Yedid International via Groupon.
Features
- 7.5" length
- 18K white gold-plated brass
- Swarovski elements crystals
Nordstrom Rack · 5 days ago
Mother's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack
Under $25
free shipping w/ $89
Nearly 700 items are discounted to below $25 including cardigans, handbags, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Brand Logo Wristlet for $24.97 ($33 off)
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Blue Diamond Jewelry Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on blue diamond jewelry, including pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 1/5-carat Blue Diamond Butterfly Pendant for $142 ($457 off).
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Emerald Jewelry Deals
from $77
free shipping
Save on almost 50 emerald jewelry pieces, with up to 80% off on earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the 14K Yellow Gold 4MM Round Emerald Earrings for $77 ($312 off).
Ends Today
Szul · 4 days ago
Szul 1-tcw Diamond 3-Stone Ring
$458 $549
free shipping
That's a savings of $541 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 10K white gold
- 9 total diamonds in J-K-L color and I2-I3 clairty
- Model: RGF50307D
