Szul · 29 mins ago
$13
free shipping
Shop big discounts on over 20 items, including earrings, bracelets, and more. Buy Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the 1.75TCW Pear Shaped Blue Topaz Earrings in Sterling Silver for $13 ($116 off list).
Details
Comments
Expires 10/31/2021
Related Offers
Fossil · 2 wks ago
Fossil Outlet Sale
Up to 70% off + extra $10 off
free shipping w/ $50
Shop jewelry from $12, sunglasses from $20, bags from $39, watches from $49, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "SRR6G7" for an additional $10 off orders over $50. Shop Now at Fossil
Tips
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I ordered a leather bag and wallet for $100 less than the list price of the purse alone!"
Win Pearl · 4 hrs ago
Win Pearl 10mm Natural Chinese Jade 25" Necklace
$15 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "dealnews65" saves an extra $65 for a total of $81 off list. (The same coupon yields free shipping, an additional $3.99 savings.) Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- hand knotted
- Model: nk-jd13
Ends Today
Win Pearl · 2 days ago
7" Tibetan Amulet Dzi Bead Agate Tian Zhu Bracelet
$14 $103
free shipping
Use coupon code "dealnews89" to bag the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- stretches to 8"
- Model: br-tz5
eBay · 2 wks ago
Crystaluxe Heart Eyes Skull Swarovski Crystal Pendant in Sterling Silver
$25 $179
free shipping
That is the best price we could find by at least $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Jewelry.com via eBay.
