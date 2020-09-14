New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Deals from $12.99
free shipping
Get up to 94% off on rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and more. Buy Now at Szul
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/14/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Nordstrom Rack · 2 days ago
Sterling Silver Classic Band Ring
$19 $66
$6 shipping
It's $41 under what Sterling Forever charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- It's available in sizes from 5 to 7.
Features
- approx. 5mm band width
- sterling silver
Swarovski · 1 mo ago
Swarovski Outlet Sale
Over 550 discounted items
free shipping w/ $75
Save on pendants, necklaces, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Swarovski
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, or get free shipping with $75.
Ends Today
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Macy's Jewelry and Watches Flash Sale
50% to 70% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply code "FLASH" to save on rings, necklaces, watches, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
NOVICA.com · 3 wks ago
Novica Outlet Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on over 1,100 styles of bags, jewelry, clothing, and more. Shop Now at NOVICA.com
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
Sign In or Register