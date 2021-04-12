Szul Dazzling Diamond Pendant Sale

New
Szul · 1 hr ago
up to 92% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of more than 20 styles. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 0.5-tcw Diamond 3-Stone Pendant in 14k White Gold for $258 ($521 off).
Details
Expires 4/19/2021
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mother's Day Deals at Amazon
There is a selection of over 100 items available, including watches, fitness trackers, self care items, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Augola Galaxy Rose in Glass Dome for $16.99 ($5 off).
Szul · 5 days ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
Macy's · 6 days ago
Macy's Diamond Jewelry Sale
30% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on 1,000's of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- pictured Macy's 1/2-TCW Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring in Sterling Silver for $224 (via "SHINE", $476 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
Szul · 3 wks ago
Szul Blue Diamond Jewelry Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on blue diamond jewelry, including pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 1/5-carat Blue Diamond Butterfly Pendant for $142 ($457 off).
exclusive
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul 1-1/2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Studs
$998 $2,249
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
It's a savings of $4,001 off the list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold
- I2-I3 clarity
- G-H color
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul April Diamond Birthstone Deals
Extra 15% off
Celebrate your April birthday with a new sparkly diamond! Apply coupon code "APRIL15" to get this deal. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 0.5-tcw Diamond 3-Stone Pendant in 14k White Gold for $279.65 after coupon ($499 off).
