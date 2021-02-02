Save on diamond solitaire jewelry starting at $179. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Rink in 14K White Gold for $1,248 ($4,751 off).
-
Expires 2/12/2021
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on nearly 1,800 pieces, including diamond, gold, and personalized items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Click the Jewelry Shop banner on the landing page to shop this sale.
- Pictured is the LaFonn Platinum Plated Simulated Diamond Eternity Band for $42.97. ($97 off)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
Take up to 70% off artisan jewelry sitewide. Plus, take an extra 15% off with coupon code "H15", and an extra 20% off two or more items with coupon code "V20". Shop Now at Jeulia
- Pictured is the Jeulia Hug Me "Cute Panda" Round Cut Jeulia Stone in Sterling Silver Ring for $89.25 after coupon ($106 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $25.
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Save on necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. Many of these styles' prices drop in cart. Shop Now at Zales
- Pictured is the ArtCarved Mother's Birthstone Crossover Ring for $159.97 after discount (at least $40 off)
Apply coupon code "EARLY15" to get this deal and save on pendants, rings, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 1.25-tcw Diamond Bridal Set in 14K White Gold for $1,486.65 after coupon ($3,012 off).
Apply coupon code "WONDERLAND10" to save $10 off orders of $50 or more on over 700 rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Suzl 1/3-TCW Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold for $112.75 after coupon ($136 off list).
Sign In or Register