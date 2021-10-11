New
Szul · 1 hr ago
up to 89% off
free shipping
Save on rings, earrings, and pendants. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 2-tcw Round Black Diamond Solitaire Rink in 14K White Gold for $425.59 ($923 off).
Expires 10/18/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Teamoy Mini Jewelry Travel Case
$15 $1,599
free shipping w/ Prime
Save a buck off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Teal or Misty Rose at this price.
- Sold by Damero INC via Amazon.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this case for travel. It's big enough to fit all the essentials but compact enough that it doesn't take up too much space."
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Weiman Jewelry Cleaner 7-oz. Tub
$3.52 via Sub & Save
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
eBay · 4 days ago
Crystaluxe Heart Eyes Skull Swarovski Crystal Pendant in Sterling Silver
$25 $179
free shipping
That is the best price we could find by at least $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Jewelry.com via eBay.
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Swarovski Classic Silvertone Tennis Bracelet
$7.99 $11
free shipping
To save $3, apply coupon code "DNEWS363921". Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4-prong settings
- lead- and nickel-free
