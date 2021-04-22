New
Szul · 1 hr ago
from $10
free shipping
Save up to 88% on a selection of ball studs and drop style earrings. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 6mm Ball Stud Earrings in 10K Rose Gold for $29.99 ($150 off list).
Expires 4/27/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Diamond Jewelry Sale
30% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on 1,000's of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured Macy's 1/2-TCW Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring in Sterling Silver for $224 (via "SHINE", $476 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Blue Diamond Jewelry Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on blue diamond jewelry, including pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 1/5-carat Blue Diamond Butterfly Pendant for $142 ($457 off).
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Fine Jewelry Clearance at Belk
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
Find a great gift for mom and save on pendants, rings, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Belk & Co. 1/8-tcw Diamond Mom and Child Pendant Necklace in 14K Sterling Silver for $87.50 ($263 off).
exclusive
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul 1-1/2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Studs
$998 $2,249
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
It's a savings of $4,001 off the list price. Buy Now at Szul
- 14K white gold
- I2-I3 clarity
- G-H color
Szul · 4 wks ago
Szul April Diamond Birthstone Deals
Extra 15% off
Celebrate your April birthday with a new sparkly diamond! Apply coupon code "APRIL15" to get this deal. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 0.5-tcw Diamond 3-Stone Pendant in 14k White Gold for $279.65 after coupon ($499 off).
Szul · 21 hrs ago
1-TCW 2-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring
$499 $999
free shipping
Save $500 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
- 10K white gold setting
- Model: RGF58170
