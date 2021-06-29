Szul 4th Of July Special: 20 Unbeatable Luxury Diamond Deals

New
Szul · 1 hr ago
20 Unbeatable Luxury Diamond Deals
free shipping
Apply code "LUXURY15" to save an extra 15% off already discounted items. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 1 1/2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings for $934.15 after coupon ($4,065 off list).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zhye Disposable Ear Piercing Gun 12-Pc. Kit
$4.99 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off when you apply coupon code "9AEIF52H". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Zhye via Amazon.
Features
- 12 disposable piercing guns with studs
- 12 alcohol prep pads
- individually packed and sterilized
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Men's Mariner Bracelet in Yellow Gold Ion Plate
$8.99 $31
free shipping
Apply code "DNEWS446621" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- lobster clasp
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Kosiner 9mm Huggie Hoop Earrings
$4 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "80OFFKOSINER" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by Promisy via Amazon.
Features
- 14K gold plated
- hypoallergenic
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Codilo Sun and Moon Drop Earrings
$13 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "2GGTUMM4" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Codilo Jewelry via Amazon.
Features
- assymetrical
- 2.76" length
exclusive
Szul · 1 day ago
Szul 2-TCW Diamond Solitaire Earrings in 14K White Gold
$1,999 $4,449
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
At $4,880 off list, that's a savings of more than 70% and a low by $1,496. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- SI1 to SI2 clarity
- G to H color
- screw back
- Model: ERF60642
Szul · 6 days ago
1-1/2-tcw. Diamond Bracelet
$1,099 $2,999
free shipping
That's a $1,900 savings. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K two-tone gold
Sign In or Register