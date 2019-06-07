exclusive
New
Szul · 14 mins ago
$488
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Szul offers this 3/4-Total Carat Weight Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold for $488 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last December, $1,511 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VS1-VS2 clarity
- G color
- 18" 14K white gold rope chain
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Wicary Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find
Wicary via Amazon offers its Wicary Sterling Silver 7mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings in White for $11.99. Coupon code "D5TEQ8YU" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
BeHearty · 1 wk ago
4-tcw Genuine Diamond & Created Sapphire Pendant / Earrings
$40 $280
free shipping
BeHearty offers this 4-Total Carat Weight Genuine Diamond and Created Sapphire Pendant and Earrings Set for $99.99. Coupon code "DNDSAPP39" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 10mm heart shaped lab created sapphire
- .03-tcw diamond
- 6mm created sapphire earrings
- set in solid sterling
BeHearty · 3 wks ago
2-tcw Created Ruby 14K Gold Stud Earrings
$39
free shipping
BeHearty offers the 2-Total Carat Weight Created Ruby Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold for $99.99. Coupon code "DNRUBYS39" drops it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $159 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6.5mm 1-tcw lab-grown rubies
- posts with friction backs
Win Pearl · 1 wk ago
WinPearl 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet
$14 $130
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet for $99.99. Coupon code "dealnews86" drops it to $13.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $116 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 13x9mm agate beads
Sign In or Register