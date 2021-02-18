It's $1,007 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Szul
- 14k white gold setting
- J-K-L color; I2-I3 clarity
Expires 2/27/2021
Save on more than 12,000 rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, and more from brands such as Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, Pandora, Gucci, and others. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Tiffany & Co. Men's or Women's 18k Rose Gold Band Diamond Ring pictured for $959.99 ($340 less than buying direct from Tiffany & Co.)
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100)
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
Take up to 70% off artisan jewelry sitewide. Plus, take an extra 15% off with coupon code "H15", and an extra 20% off two or more items with coupon code "V20". Shop Now at Jeulia
- Pictured is the Jeulia Hug Me "Cute Panda" Round Cut Jeulia Stone in Sterling Silver Ring for $89.25 after coupon ($106 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $25.
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- In Clear/Rose Gold.
- lobster claw closure
- 17" plus 3" chain length
- Model: O0R00150
41 fine jewelry items are on sale, and almost half of them are under $300. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 0,2-tcw. Diamond Cross Pendant for $158 ($321 off).
Apply coupon code "WONDERLAND10" to save $10 off orders of $50 or more on over 700 rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Suzl 1/3-TCW Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold for $112.75 after coupon ($136 off list).
