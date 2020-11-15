exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
$988 $2,249
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Save $4,011 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold setting
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/15/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
exclusive
Szul · 3 days ago
Szul 1-Carat Diamond Pendant and Earring Set in 14K White Gold
$499 $1,149
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
That's a savings of $650 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- each diamond weighs approximately 1/3 carat
- 18" 14K white gold chain
eBay · 2 wks ago
Pompeii3 Jewelry at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Szul · 3 wks ago
Szul Jewelry Sale
from $15
free shipping
Save on a couple dozen jewelry styles in this seasonal sale. Shop Now at Szul
eBay · 3 days ago
Finecraft 1/4-Total Carat Weight Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver Plate
$28 $129
free shipping
That's a savings of $101 and a very good price for a natural diamond tennis bracelet. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Jewelry.com via eBay.
Features
- 7" long
- box clasp
eBay · 5 days ago
Diamond Gifts at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 60 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Hoop Earring & Bolo Bracelet Set for $189 ($310 off).
Sign In or Register