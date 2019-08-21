exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Szul 1tcw Oval Diamond Hoop Earrings
$444 $1,479
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Szul offers these 1-Total Carat Weight Oval Diamond Hoop Earrings in 14K White Gold for $444 with free shipping. That's $1,035 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 40 prong set diamonds
  • measure 22mm in diameter
↑ less
Buy from Szul
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register