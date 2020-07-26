New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Szul 1-tcw Bar Set 3-Stone Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold
$599 $699
free shipping

That's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • AGI certified Good cut
  • J-L color
  • I2-I3 clarity
  • 14-karat white gold setting
  • 18" 14k gold chain
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register