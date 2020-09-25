exclusive
New
16 mins ago
Szul 1-TCW Halo Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold
$699 $1,449
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • H to I color
  • SI1 to SI2 clarity
  • 18" rope chain
  • spring-ring clasp
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/25/2020
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul
Women's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register