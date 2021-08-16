Szul 1-TCW Diamond Journey Pendant for $428

New
Szul · 52 mins ago
$428 $799
free shipping
Save $371 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold
- J-K-L color; I1-I2 clarity
- 7 diamonds
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/21/2021
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
