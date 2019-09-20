exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
Szul 1-TCW Diamond Halo Pendant
$648 $2,999
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $2,351 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $21 less in February. Buy Now

Features
  • 3/4-total carat weight round center diamond
  • 20 surrounding white diamonds totaling 0.25-total carat weight
  • 14K white gold setting
↑ less
Buy from Szul
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register