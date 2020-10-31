exclusive
Szul · 56 mins ago
$499 $1,149
free shipping
That's a savings of $650 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- each diamond weighs approximately 1/3 carat
- 18" 14K white gold chain
Details
