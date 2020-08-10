exclusive
New
Szul · 24 mins ago
Szul 1 1/2-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 14K White Gold
$1,999 $4,999
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's a whopping $5,500 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • E-F color
  • SI1-SI2 clarity
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/10/2020
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register