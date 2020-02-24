Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Szul · 28 mins ago
Szul 0.75-tcw Diamond Solitaire Pendant
$479 $1,999
free shipping

That's $1,520 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Szul

Features
  • 14K white gold setting and 18" chain
  • VS1-VS2 0.75-total carat weight round diamond
  • Model: PDF59329
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Jewelry Szul Szul
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register