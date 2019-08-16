New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Syma X5UW WiFi quadcopter w/ 720p HD camera
$33 $58
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Syma X5UW WiFi FPV Quadcopter Drone with 720p Camera in Red or Blue for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • 720p video recording & 1MP still image resolutio
  • n real-time FPV and remote control via mobile app
  • 6-axis gyro
  • headless mode & 1-key return
  • control distance up to 164 feet
  • up to 8 minutes of flight time per charge
  • Model: X5UW
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
