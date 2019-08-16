- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
DragonSmart via Amazon offers the Novostella 20W Smart LED Flood Lights 2-Pack for $89.99. Coupon code "4J8WOQWK" cuts the price to $36. With free shipping, that's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Nexillumi Direct via Amazon offers the Nexillumi LED Strip Lights for $13.98. Coupon code "10Nexillumi" drops the price to $12.58. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
