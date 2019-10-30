New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light
$7 $18
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
Features
  • auto on/off
  • mountable via peel and stick option (included) or screws
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal Osram Sylvania
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register