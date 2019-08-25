Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Hampton Forge 8" Epicure Chef Knife for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Yoga Arch Workout Wheel for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Sylvania Lightify LED Smart A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register